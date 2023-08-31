1 weather-related death out of Lowndes Co. amid Hurricane Idalia

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - One person has died as a result of Wednesday’s storms.

One man was killed after a tree fell on him while he was cutting down a different tree, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

WALB has reached out the the Lowndes County Coroner’s Office but the lines were down.

