1 weather-related death out of Lowndes Co. amid Hurricane Idalia

Stay with WALB for updates.
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - One person has died as a result of Wednesday’s storms.

One man was killed after a tree fell on him while he was cutting down a different tree, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

WALB has reached out the the Lowndes County Coroner’s Office but the lines were down.

Stay with WALB for more updates.

