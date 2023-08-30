Ask the Expert
Westover’s Jones grabs award for Week Two

Octavia Jones wins Coach of the Week
By Janyre Cooper
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After leading the Patriots to 30-18 win, head coach Octavia Jones wins WALB’s Coach of the Week.

Jones and the Patriots found themselves 0-1 to start the season after falling short to Dougherty 32-15. After dealing with weather issues in their Friday night matchup against Sumter County, the Patriots were able to put 30 points on the boards in their win over the Panthers.

Jones currently serves as the Interim Head Coach at Westover Highschool. He took over the position after the resignation of Adam Miller following the 2022-23 season. While he is considered the Patriots newest head coach, it’s not necessarily a new role to Jones. He led the Westover football program from 2010-2017 before being named as the Athletic Director. During those eight years, Jones led the Patriots to their one and only football region championship in 2013.

The Patriots will look to improve to 2-1 next week under coach Jones as they take on the Spencer.

