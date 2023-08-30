Valdosta, Lowndes County see major impacts from Idalia

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta and Lowndes County have seen major impacts from Hurricane Idalia, which has now been downgraded to a tropical storm.

Over 30,000 people are still without power throughout Lowndes County, according to Georgia Power.

Phone lines to the Valdosta Police Department, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and EMA office are currently down.

Flooding has been reported and shown in photos and videos in the city.

Stay with us as we continue to receive updates on impacts to Lowndes County and across South Georgia.

