USDA official encourages Ga. farmers to be prepared for effects of Idalia on crops

Idalia may have a major impact on producers, especially tree-based yields like pecans.
By Jim Wallace
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB’s Jim Wallace sits down with a USDA official about what impacts Hurricane Idalia may have on Georgia agriculture.

If your crops are damaged, before you clean anything up on your property, contact your local USDA service center first. Click here for the links to the South Georgia offices.

For overall information in the event of disastrous weather, click here.

Cotton, peanuts and pecans may be more susceptible to severe weather impacts.

