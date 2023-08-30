Tracking Idalia into SGA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - All hands-on deck as Hurricane Idalia tracks north over the eastern Gulf. The first band of rain from Idalia moved across SGA this afternoon. As of the 5pm advisory Idalia had rapidly intensified to category 2 storm with winds of 100mph. Just hours later, the 8pm advisory had Idalia stronger with a 105mph wind.

Idalia is forecast to become a major category 3 hurricane with 115mph winds prior to landfall in Apalachee Bay which is south of Tallahassee. Tropical Storm and Hurricane Warnings travel inland covering most of SGA. The projected track pushes inland toward Tallahassee then into SGA as a weakening category 1 hurricane midmorning Wednesday. Expect deteriorating conditions as Idalia brings the potential of life-threatening conditions with winds 25-25mph gusts to 65mph. Heavy rain of 4-6″+ possible which brings threats of flash flooding. There’s also a threat for isolated tornadoes.

Many are at risk for widespread power outages. If supplies are needed, get them tonight. Emergency kits and safety plans should be completed.

Conditions gradually improve as the storm moves away late afternoon into early evening.

The latter half of the week features a few showers and much cooler temperatures with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.