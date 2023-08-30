Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Tracking Idalia into SGA

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - All hands-on deck as Hurricane Idalia tracks north over the eastern Gulf. The first band of rain from Idalia moved across SGA this afternoon. As of the 5pm advisory Idalia had rapidly intensified to category 2 storm with winds of 100mph. Just hours later, the 8pm advisory had Idalia stronger with a 105mph wind.

Idalia is forecast to become a major category 3 hurricane with 115mph winds prior to landfall in Apalachee Bay which is south of Tallahassee. Tropical Storm and Hurricane Warnings travel inland covering most of SGA. The projected track pushes inland toward Tallahassee then into SGA as a weakening category 1 hurricane midmorning Wednesday. Expect deteriorating conditions as Idalia brings the potential of life-threatening conditions with winds 25-25mph gusts to 65mph. Heavy rain of 4-6″+ possible which brings threats of flash flooding. There’s also a threat for isolated tornadoes.

Many are at risk for widespread power outages. If supplies are needed, get them tonight. Emergency kits and safety plans should be completed.

Conditions gradually improve as the storm moves away late afternoon into early evening.

The latter half of the week features a few showers and much cooler temperatures with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day for Southwest Georgia has been declared for Wednesday.
Tracking Hurricane Idalia, potential impacts on South Ga.
SWGA school closures, Hurricane Idalia
SWGA schools announce closures, delays ahead of Idalia
The Valdosta police chief commented on this incident saying, “This is a tragic incident that...
14-year-old girl killed in Valdosta shooting, 4 charged in connection
The crash happened along South County Line Road and Spring Flats Road.
Woman dies after Dougherty County crash
Natalie Lopez (16) missing juvenile in Mitchell County
Mitchell Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile

Latest News

Video from WALB
First Alert Weather 6pm Tuesday August 29
A First Alert Weather Day for Southwest Georgia has been declared for Wednesday.
Tracking Hurricane Idalia, potential impacts on South Ga.
Lowndes County prepares for Hurricane Idalia evacuees and residents.
Lowndes County prepares for Hurricane Idalia impact
Now, with the addition of pan-tilt cameras and license plate recognition cameras, police will...
Over 100 crime detecting cameras being added in Albany