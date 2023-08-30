Ask the Expert
Three Minutes with Morgan: Cornellius Walker

By Morgan Jackson
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our Morgan Jackson goes one-on-one with our week one high school football player of the week Cornellius Walker.

Walker is a sophomore at Dougherty High School. In his team’s first win of the season against rivals the Westover Patriots, Walker Walker led the offensive efforts with 92 yards on thirteen carries and two touchdowns. Find out more about the rising star is this episode of Three Minutes with Morgan.

