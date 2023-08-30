STORM REPORTS: Hurricane Idalia covers over South Ga. on Wednesday
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Wednesday’s severe weather updates
Power Outage Reports
- Brooks County: 127 affected
- Clinch County: 300 affected
- Colquitt County: 5 affected
- Cook County: 40 affected
- Decatur County: 70 affected across county
- Dougherty County: 5 affected
- Echols County: 5 affected
- Lanier County: 50 affected
- Lowndes County: 600 affected extreme weather wide spread outages
- Sumter County: 500 affected across county
- Thomas County 30 affected
- Tift County: 5 affected
