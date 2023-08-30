Ask the Expert
STORM REPORTS: Hurricane Idalia covers over South Ga. on Wednesday

Power Outages (gfx)
Power Outages (gfx)(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Wednesday’s severe weather updates

Power Outage Reports

- Brooks County: 127 affected

- Clinch County: 300 affected

- Colquitt County: 5 affected

- Cook County: 40 affected

- Decatur County: 70 affected across county

- Dougherty County: 5 affected

- Echols County: 5 affected

- Lanier County: 50 affected

- Lowndes County: 600 affected extreme weather wide spread outages

- Sumter County: 500 affected across county

- Thomas County 30 affected

- Tift County: 5 affected

Here is a list of weather resources:

Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:

  • WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather
  • Hear our weather forecasts on the new RETRO - FM, 102.1
  • NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.

