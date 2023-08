Shelters available in South Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Wednesday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day in South Georgia.

Here is a list of shelters that are available to those impacted by Hurricane Idalia:

Coffee County

Nicholls Gym from Wednesday at 5 a.m. to Thursday no later than 10 a.m.

New Birth from Wednesday at 5:30 to Thursday no later than 10 a.m.

The Harvest Church from Wednesday at midnight to Thursday no later than 10 a.m.

Popular Spring Baptist Church from Wednesday at 7 a.m. to Thursday no later than 10 a.m.