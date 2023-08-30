Ask the Expert
PHOTOS: Idalia rips apart roofs, shatters windows in Taylor County

The storm landed as a Category 3 Hurricane in Florida just before 8 a.m. Wednesday
Viewer Leslie Fletcher shared photos Wednesday of devastation from Hurricane Idalia in Perry,...
Viewer Leslie Fletcher shared photos Wednesday of devastation from Hurricane Idalia in Perry, Fla.(Photos courtesy Leslie Fletcher)
By Chasity Maynard
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - As Hurricane Idalia has ripped through the Big Bend and South Georgia Wednesday, it has also torn apart many of the areas it passed.

See images of Hurricane Idalia’s devastation in Perry.

