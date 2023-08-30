Ask the Expert
PHOTOS: Hurricane Idalia deals major blows to Big Bend

Storm damage from Hurricane Idalia
Storm damage from Hurricane Idalia(Courtesy Kelsey)
By Chasity Maynard
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hurricane Idalia brought rain, wind and destruction to the Big Bend and South Georgia.

From split trees, to mangled metal, to crushed cars, the storm left its mark. See striking images of the severe storm damage across the Big Bend here.

