Pelham takes home first award of the season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The hornets out of Pelham secured WALB’s Team of the Week for week two of the season. Pelham took down Chattahoochee County with a score of 34-2. With the win, the hornets improve to 1-1 on the season.

The Hornets bounced back in their second game of the season following a loss in week one. They fell short 28-0, in the battle of the hornets, against Cook. Their first matchup of the year, Pelham recorded only 135 rushing yards and 0 touchdowns. Week two saw a complete one-eighty for the Hornets offense. They had a total of 390 yards and four touchdowns.

Pelham will look to improve to 2-1 as they travel to Mitchell County to face the Eagles in the Backyard Brawl.

