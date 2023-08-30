Moultrie’s Hero House Child Advocacy Center building new soundproof interview rooms

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) -The Child Advocacy Center Hero House in Moultrie is now enhancing its services for people who have gone through child or sexual abuse.

The mission of the Hero House is to be able to let the child’s voice be heard. Since there is a high demand, community leaders have pitched in to help enhance and grow the center.

A lot of the individuals that come to the Hero House are children and sometimes even adults. The first step in the process is to be interviewed and then given a medical exam if needed.

“A lot of times our first contact with victims in these types of cases is right here at the Hero’s House. We normally like to have a staff member or one of the assistant district attorneys at least come here and meet with the family, meet with the victim. That is usually the initial first contact with them,” said Robert A. Rogers, Senior Assistant District Attorney.

Hero House is building a more private sound-proof room for sensitive interviews with child victims. it’s all about making them more comfortable during painful conversations. The organization is expanding because of the high demand they’ve had in recent years.

“We are also helping our surrounding counties who were trying to get their medical facilities up and running, and so we were able to assist them because we had the nurses available to do that. Our interviews have also increased in the year 2021 we did 126 forensic interviews. Last year we did 135,” said Regina Dismuke, executive director and forensic interviewer.

“We decided it was time to allow the Hero House to own the property. So, we took a congregational vote and we have deeded the property to the Hero House for their funding needs and expansion needs,” said John Peters, chief lending officer at Moultrie Banking Trust.

Data on child abuse likely isn’t accurate because so many victims don’t come forward. But with an improved environment, hopefully, more victims will. If you would like to help fund this expansion you can click here.

