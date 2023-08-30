Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Moultrie’s Hero House Child Advocacy Center building new soundproof interview rooms

Colquitt County child center expansion plans
By Fallon Howard
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) -The Child Advocacy Center Hero House in Moultrie is now enhancing its services for people who have gone through child or sexual abuse.

The mission of the Hero House is to be able to let the child’s voice be heard. Since there is a high demand, community leaders have pitched in to help enhance and grow the center.

A lot of the individuals that come to the Hero House are children and sometimes even adults. The first step in the process is to be interviewed and then given a medical exam if needed.

“A lot of times our first contact with victims in these types of cases is right here at the Hero’s House. We normally like to have a staff member or one of the assistant district attorneys at least come here and meet with the family, meet with the victim. That is usually the initial first contact with them,” said Robert A. Rogers, Senior Assistant District Attorney.

Hero House is building a more private sound-proof room for sensitive interviews with child victims. it’s all about making them more comfortable during painful conversations. The organization is expanding because of the high demand they’ve had in recent years.

“We are also helping our surrounding counties who were trying to get their medical facilities up and running, and so we were able to assist them because we had the nurses available to do that. Our interviews have also increased in the year 2021 we did 126 forensic interviews. Last year we did 135,” said Regina Dismuke, executive director and forensic interviewer.

“We decided it was time to allow the Hero House to own the property. So, we took a congregational vote and we have deeded the property to the Hero House for their funding needs and expansion needs,” said John Peters, chief lending officer at Moultrie Banking Trust.

Data on child abuse likely isn’t accurate because so many victims don’t come forward. But with an improved environment, hopefully, more victims will. If you would like to help fund this expansion you can click here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day for Southwest Georgia has been declared for Wednesday.
Tracking Hurricane Idalia, potential impacts on South Ga.
SWGA school closures, Hurricane Idalia
SWGA schools announce closures, delays ahead of Idalia
The Valdosta police chief commented on this incident saying, “This is a tragic incident that...
14-year-old girl killed in Valdosta shooting, 4 charged in connection
The crash happened along South County Line Road and Spring Flats Road.
Woman dies after Dougherty County crash
Natalie Lopez (16) missing juvenile in Mitchell County
Mitchell Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile

Latest News

Lowndes County prepares for Hurricane Idalia evacuees and residents.
Lowndes County prepares for Hurricane Idalia impact
Photo of Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers
Wilcox County sheriff dies in car crash, Ga. State Patrol investigating
Residents of Lowndes County make final purchases amid Hurricane Idalia
Lowndes County residents make final purchases amid Hurricane Idalia
Hurricane Idalia evacuation plans for Lowndes County
Lowndes County Hurricane Idalia evacuation plans