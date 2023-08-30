Ask the Expert
Lowndes County prepares for Hurricane Idalia impact

Hurricane Idalia evacuation plans for Lowndes County
By Brittanye Blake
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - I-75 remains pretty clear on Tuesday night as the storm continues to move south through the Gulf Coast of Florida. Florida has issued evacuation orders for multiple counties.

Now, people are packing up and heading north, right into South Georgia. A few residents have decided to stay put versus going to provided shelter or evacuating.

“I am not evacuating, I am going to stay here and just ride it out,” Florida resident, DeShaun Miller said. “My apartment isn’t in any of the evac zones, so it doesn’t flood or anything around here. I’m not around any trees or anything so I feel I am safer here in my home than trying to go somewhere else and end up going into the storm. I have sandbags at my back glass door. Just to make sure like heavy rain does build up back there. I also went behind my house to grab anything that was loose or could blow into my glass windows, since we will be getting the south part of the storm which is supposed to be the stronger part.”

Evacuation notices have been issued for several areas in Florida.

WALB spoke with a few hotels near I-75. They say that there has been an increase in bookings, but there is still availability for those who may decide later to evacuate or for those whose homes may be damaged on Wednesday. The American Red Cross has activated readiness-prepared teams across Georgia and Florida.

“Most of our shelters are on standby and based on the impact of the storm we will open those as needed,” Red Cross Southwest Georgia Chapter Executive Director, Adelaide Kirk, said. “We are in constant contact with our emergency management partnered throughout the state of Georgia.”

Lowndes County Emergency Management is working with Park Avenue Church to provide a safe location for those Valdosta residents living in mobile homes or substandard housing who need a location to provide shelter during the storm. The shelter will be open on Wednesday, Aug. 30, beginning at 6 a.m.

“What we encourage residents to do now is be prepared and also have a plan, be prepared,” Lowndes County Public Information Officer Meghan Barwick said. “Have your emergency preparedness kits and be expected to be without power for a long period of time.”

Citizens and travelers are encouraged to sign up for CodeRED, Lowndes County’s free emergency notification system.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

