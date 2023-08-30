Hurricane Idalia leaves downed trees in some parts of Dougherty Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hurricane Idalia touched down around 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning and several counties in South Georgia were affected by it including Dougherty County.

The extent of the damage in Albany was a few downed trees but none are currently blocking any roadways. Dougherty County Public Works has been working all day to survey areas throughout the county to clean up storm damage like this one on Tallahassee Road.

“We’ve been able to clean everything up, stay on top of it,” Ken Johnson, Dougherty County Public Works assistant director, said.

So far, no local flash flooding has been reported, just reports of scattered trees from the rains and winds that came through Albany.

“We had trees down on Elliot, trees out in Acree, Moultrie Road and Honeysuckle Road,” he said. “Trying ahead of things before we get phone calls from certain areas have problems.”

While there’s not much impact from Hurricane Idalia in Albany, Albany Deputy EMA Director Rubin Jordan said residents still need to stay vigilant and be aware of any new downed trees or powerlines in their area.

“Always assume if you see a powerline, don’t go near it. Make sure you put that call in. The fire department will respond. We’ll get barricades down and we’ll get the utility department as needed,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.