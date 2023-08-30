Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Former U.S. Open champ scheduled for brain surgery

FILE - Gary Woodland reacts on the 14th green during the final round of the Wells Fargo...
FILE - Gary Woodland reacts on the 14th green during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. The former U.S. Open champion announced Wednesday, Aug. 30, he will have surgery on Sept. 18 to remove a lesion found on his brain. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)(AP)
By Sarah Motter and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIBW/Gray News) - Gary Woodland, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, is set to undergo brain surgery in September.

The professional golfer and Topeka, Kansas, native announced via X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday that he is set to have surgery to remove a lesion recently found on his brain. The operation is scheduled for Sept. 18.

“I was diagnosed a few months ago and have been trying to treat symptoms with medication,” he said in the post. “After consulting with multiple specialists and discussing with my family, we’ve made the decision that surgery to remove the lesion is the best course of action.”

Woodland noted that he is in good spirits and his family and team stand by his side.

The 39-year-old has four wins on the PGA tour, including the major held at Pebble Beach in July 2019.

Copyright 2023 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day for Southwest Georgia has been declared for Wednesday.
Tracking Hurricane Idalia, potential impacts on South Ga.
SWGA school closures, Hurricane Idalia
South Ga schools announce closures, delays ahead of Idalia
The crash happened along South County Line Road and Spring Flats Road.
Woman dies after Dougherty County crash
Photo of Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers
Wilcox County sheriff dies in car crash, Ga. State Patrol investigating
The Valdosta police chief commented on this incident saying, “This is a tragic incident that...
14-year-old girl killed in Valdosta shooting, 4 charged in connection

Latest News

Power Outages (gfx)
STORM REPORTS: Hurricane Idalia sweeps across South Ga. on Wednesday
Chris Begley died after working for UPS for nearly three decades.
UPS worker collapses in sweltering heat during route, dies days later
People kayak past an abandon vehicle in the intersection of Boca Ciega Drive and Pasadena...
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Georgia and Florida, swamping the coast and closing highways
Rudy Giuliani speaks outside the Fulton County jail, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Atlanta. U.S....
Judge enters default judgment against Giuliani in defamation lawsuit from Georgia election workers