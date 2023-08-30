Ask the Expert
Forklift operator dies in accident at Boston’s Logan International Airport

A toppled forklift is seen at Boston's Logan International Airport on Wednesday morning.
A toppled forklift is seen at Boston's Logan International Airport on Wednesday morning.(Source: WCVB/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOSTON, Mass. (AP) — A forklift operator has died in an accident at Boston’s Logan International Airport, authorities said Wednesday.

The 51-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was an employee of a JetBlue contractor. He was trying to drive a forklift through a service entrance at an outdoor landing area on Tuesday. The machine collided with a beam, tipped over and landed on top of him, Massachusetts State Police said.

A JetBlue employee heard the crash and several co-workers rushed to help, using an aircraft tow bar to lift the forklift and pull him out, police said. Troopers arrived moments later and started performing life-saving measures, state police said. The man was taken to the Boston Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

