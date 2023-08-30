First Alert Weather Day

Ask the Expert
Hurricane Idalia
Are we expecting tropical storm wind gusts here in south Georgia temperatures locked down in the 70s. Winds will be sustained 25 to 35 and gusting to as high as
By Chris Zelman
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DALIA’S TIMING through South Georgia: By 7am Tropical Storm Force winds will be felt near the Florida State Line. By 10am Hurricane force winds for Valdosta to Waycross, By noon Hurricane force winds will be exiting and by 3pm Tropical Force Winds end. There’s a moderate threat of Flash Flooding Today 8/30/2023 with Hurricane Idalia track through South Georgia. 4 to 8 inches of is expected for most of South Georgia. Idalia’s Severe Threat: Hurricane force to Tropical Force WInd gusts are expected for most of South Georgia morning to early afternoon 8/30/2023. There’s an isolated threat for tornadoes mainly east of Highway 319. Idalia will plow through South-Central GA Today. Thursday nice, slight chance of showers Friday morning and then a taste of fall for our Labor Day Weekend!

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

