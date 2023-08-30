Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Drive-by shooting captured on doorbell camera

Doorbell camera video shows when the suspect of a drive by shooting sped through an East Nashville neighborhood Sunday morning.
By Sharon Danquah and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Doorbell camera video shows the moment vehicles involved in a drive-by shooting sped through an East Nashville neighborhood Sunday morning, WSMV reports.

People in the area said they heard gunshots coming from cars speeding down the road. A witness said they heard screeching tires and more than eight different gunshots in less than 10 seconds.

The sound of gunshots is not how Stephen Rodriguez expected to wake up Sunday morning.

“It was so loud and so apparent that it was definitely gunshots and not anything else,” Rodriguez said. “I dropped to the floor really quickly.”

Rodriguez said after the shooting, he immediately called the police and checked his cameras. The footage showed a white SUV being chased and shot at by a black sedan, according to Rodriguez.

The SUV can be heard making a sharp turn off camera before smashing into a ditch and mailbox.

“Honestly, it sounded like someone was firing gunshots at my house, so it was pretty scary in that moment,” Rodriguez said.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the shooting was a case of mistaken identity. Police said the three women inside the SUV had just left an apartment complex that was being investigated for a different shooting.

The women told police they believed the person who started chasing them thought they were someone else.

“It was just really scary and concerning for the neighborhood,” Rodriguez said.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day for Southwest Georgia has been declared for Wednesday.
Tracking Hurricane Idalia, potential impacts on South Ga.
SWGA school closures, Hurricane Idalia
SWGA schools announce closures, delays ahead of Idalia
The crash happened along South County Line Road and Spring Flats Road.
Woman dies after Dougherty County crash
The Valdosta police chief commented on this incident saying, “This is a tragic incident that...
14-year-old girl killed in Valdosta shooting, 4 charged in connection
Photo of Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers
Wilcox County sheriff dies in car crash, Ga. State Patrol investigating

Latest News

The Hero House Child Advocacy Center is expanding by adding a new Sound Proof Interview Room...
Moultrie’s Hero House Child Advocacy Center building new soundproof interview rooms
Debris and smoke is seen in the aftermath of an attack on Kyiv on Wednesday.
Russia says major Ukraine drone attack reaches deep into its territory while Kyiv barrage kills 2
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center...
The only defendant in the Georgia election indictment to spend time in jail has been granted bond
A First Alert Weather Day for Southwest Georgia has been declared for Wednesday.
Tracking Hurricane Idalia, potential impacts on South Ga.