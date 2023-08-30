Curfew starting in Thomas County and Thomasville Wednesday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Residents in Thomas County and Thomasville should not leave their homes Wednesday night.

Authorities in the area announced a county and city-wide curfew set to begin Wednesday at 9 p.m. A statement from the city of Thomasville and its police department urged residents to heed all warnings and guidances ahead of the storm and to refrain from risky behavior during and after Hurricane Idalia’s arrival.

“Please avoid any unnecessary travel throughout the day to reduce risks associated with the storm,” officials wrote.

Officials reminded those in the area that New Covenant Church at 48 Patterson Still Spur is offering shelter to residents who feel unsafe. Additionally, the statement warned those in the area that when winds pick up, emergency responders will not be available.

“If wind speeds reach 39 mph, the City will prioritize the safety of its personnel by ceasing the operations of response vehicles,” the statement said. “This means there will be a temporary halt in emergency response services including police, fire, public works, and utility crews.”

