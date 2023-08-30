Ask the Expert
Coffee’s Brown barrels past competition for weekly honor

Player of the Week
Player of the Week(WALB)
By Janyre Cooper
Updated: 19 minutes ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Coffee’s running back Fred Brown takes home WALB’s Player of the Week award.

Brown led the Trojans to a 23-14 win over the Bainbridge Bearcats to remain undefeated on the season. Coffee had a total of 424 yards offensively, a majority of which came from the backfield. Brown contributed 166 of those yards on 29 carries. The Junior also had one touchdown on the night, he has three on the year.

Fred Brown and the Trojans will have week three to rest up, as they are on a bye. Following that, they look to stay undefeated as they return to action next week in Brunswick against the Bolles School for the annual Border War. The Friday night matchup will take place on a neutral sight, kick-off is set for 7:30 pm.

