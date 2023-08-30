Albany city offices close ahead of possible severe weather, city buses delayed

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany administrative offices will be closed Wednesday ahead of Hurricane’s Idalia impact. City bus route times have also been altered.

According to a statement from the city, Albany Transit buses will not run on Wednesday morning, but will run at noon, if the weather permits.

All city offices and functions will return to normal schedules on Thursday, Aug. 31.

If you have any storm-related questions, you are asked to call the Emergency Operation Center at (229) 302-1900.

