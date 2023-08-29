Woman dies after Dougherty County crash

DOUGHERTY CO., Ga. (WALB) - A woman was killed Monday morning after being involved in a two-vehicle crash, according to a Dougherty County police report.

The crash happened along South County Line Road and Spring Flats Road around 9 a.m. when a woman, Gadrille Grace, 23, reportedly tried to pass another vehicle, which was turning left. Grace’s car then struck the vehicle and then a tree, the report confirmed.

Grace was pronounced dead around 10 a.m. at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.

WALB has requested more details in the case and will update you when we learn more.

