Wilcox County sheriff dies in car crash, Ga. State Patrol investigating

WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The sheriff of Wilcox County has died after a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Wilcox County Coroner’s Office.

Sheriff Robert Rodgers, 52, was declared dead at the scene after his vehicle crashed into a culvert and then a tree at 4 p.m., according to Coroner Janice Brown. The crash happened on Highway 233 north of Rochelle.

Rodgers was reportedly responding to a domestic call at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol.

