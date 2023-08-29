Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Wilcox County sheriff dies in car crash, Ga. State Patrol investigating

Photo of Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers
Photo of Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers(Source: Wilcox County Sheriff's Office)
By Seth Feiner and Lenah Allen
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The sheriff of Wilcox County has died after a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Wilcox County Coroner’s Office.

Sheriff Robert Rodgers, 52, was declared dead at the scene after his vehicle crashed into a culvert and then a tree at 4 p.m., according to Coroner Janice Brown. The crash happened on Highway 233 north of Rochelle.

Rodgers was reportedly responding to a domestic call at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol.

Stat with WALB for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Track Idalia through SWGA.
Tracking Hurricane Idalia, potential impacts on South Ga.
SWGA school closures, Hurricane Idalia
SWGA schools announce closures, delays ahead of Idalia
The Valdosta police chief commented on this incident saying, “This is a tragic incident that...
14-year-old girl killed in Valdosta shooting, 4 charged in connection
The crash happened along South County Line Road and Spring Flats Road.
Woman dies after Dougherty County crash
Natalie Lopez (16) missing juvenile in Mitchell County
Mitchell Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile

Latest News

Lowndes County prepares for Hurricane Idalia evacuees and residents.
Lowndes County prepares for Hurricane Idalia impact
Residents of Lowndes County make final purchases amid Hurricane Idalia
Lowndes County residents make final purchases amid Hurricane Idalia
Hurricane Idalia evacuation plans for Lowndes County
Lowndes County Hurricane Idalia evacuation plans
Colquitt County child center expansion plans
Moultrie Hero House Child Advocacy Center expands