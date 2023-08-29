Tracking Hurricane Idalia, potential impacts on South Ga.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hurricane Idalia is headed toward parts of Florida and Georgia. Here are the latest impact projections for our area.

A First Alert Weather Day for Southwest Georgia has been declared for Wednesday. Conditions will deteriorate early Wednesday and continue through the afternoon as Idalia makes landfall as a major hurricane along Florida’s Big Bend region just south of Tallahassee.

As Idalia pushes inland, tropical storm and hurricane-force winds will impact South Georgia with wind gusts up to 60 mph, and heavy rain of around 4-6″ and higher likely.

Here are the latest projections on Hurricane Idalia's path. (Source: WALB)

South Georgia watches and warnings ahead of Idalia. (Source: WALB)

The storm has already sent Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings and Hurricane Watches and Warnings along the western coast of Florida and several South Georgia counties.

Flood Watch: Sumter, Lee, Dougherty, Baker Counties

Tropical Storm Warning: Atkinson, Ben Hill, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Grady, Thomas, Turner, Berrien, Coffee, Irwin, Tift, Crisp, Wilcox, Worth Counties

Hurricane Warning: Brooks, Clinch, Echols, Lanier and Lowndes Counties

Here are safety tips and helpful resources ahead of the storm:

