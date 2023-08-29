Ask the Expert
Tracking Hurricane Idalia, potential impacts on South Ga.

Track Idalia through SWGA.
Track Idalia through SWGA.
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hurricane Idalia is headed toward parts of Florida and Georgia. Here are the latest impact projections for our area.

A First Alert Weather Day for Southwest Georgia has been declared for Wednesday. Conditions will deteriorate early Wednesday and continue through the afternoon as Idalia makes landfall as a major hurricane along Florida’s Big Bend region just south of Tallahassee.

As Idalia pushes inland, tropical storm and hurricane-force winds will impact South Georgia with wind gusts up to 60 mph, and heavy rain of around 4-6″ and higher likely.

Here are the latest projections on Hurricane Idalia's path.
Here are the latest projections on Hurricane Idalia's path.
South Georgia watches and warnings ahead of Idalia.
South Georgia watches and warnings ahead of Idalia.

The storm has already sent Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings and Hurricane Watches and Warnings along the western coast of Florida and several South Georgia counties.

  • Flood Watch: Sumter, Lee, Dougherty, Baker Counties
  • Tropical Storm Warning: Atkinson, Ben Hill, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Grady, Thomas, Turner, Berrien, Coffee, Irwin, Tift, Crisp, Wilcox, Worth Counties
  • Hurricane Warning: Brooks, Clinch, Echols, Lanier and Lowndes Counties

Here are safety tips and helpful resources ahead of the storm:

Here is a list of weather resources:

Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:

  • WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather
  • Hear our weather forecasts on the new RETRO - FM, 102.1
  • NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.

