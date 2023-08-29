Tracking Hurricane Idalia, potential impacts on South Ga.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hurricane Idalia is headed toward parts of Florida and Georgia. Here are the latest impact projections for our area.
A First Alert Weather Day for Southwest Georgia has been declared for Wednesday. Conditions will deteriorate early Wednesday and continue through the afternoon as Idalia makes landfall as a major hurricane along Florida’s Big Bend region just south of Tallahassee.
As Idalia pushes inland, tropical storm and hurricane-force winds will impact South Georgia with wind gusts up to 60 mph, and heavy rain of around 4-6″ and higher likely.
The storm has already sent Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings and Hurricane Watches and Warnings along the western coast of Florida and several South Georgia counties.
- Flood Watch: Sumter, Lee, Dougherty, Baker Counties
- Tropical Storm Warning: Atkinson, Ben Hill, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Grady, Thomas, Turner, Berrien, Coffee, Irwin, Tift, Crisp, Wilcox, Worth Counties
- Hurricane Warning: Brooks, Clinch, Echols, Lanier and Lowndes Counties
Here are safety tips and helpful resources ahead of the storm:
- Albany-Dougherty EMA begins Emergency Operation Center (EOC) ahead of Idalia
- ‘Georgia will be prepared’: Gov Kemp urges Georgians to prepare for Tropical Storm Idalia
Here is a list of weather resources:
