Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Tiger at Colorado zoo dies after accident involving anesthesia

Mila moved to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo from her mother at the Toronto Zoo in March 2023.
Mila moved to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo from her mother at the Toronto Zoo in March 2023.(Cheyenne Mountain Zoo)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A tiger at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs died on Aug. 25 after a fall while on anesthesia, according to officials.

The 2-year-old Amur tiger named Mila needed dental care for a “severe” dental issue, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo shared in a news release on Tuesday.

There were concerns the dental issue could have led to a fatal infection if it was left untreated.

When Mila received the anesthesia, zoo officials said she jumped on a bench and fell asleep after voluntarily receiving the initial anesthesia injection.

Less than a minute after falling asleep, Mila fell off the bench. The fall caused a fatal spinal injury, according to the zoo.

“She could have slid off from that height a hundred times and landed in a variety of other positions and been unaffected,” Dr. Eric Klaphake, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s head veterinarian, said in the release. “The team quickly entered her den when it was safe and diligently tried for 40 minutes to give her life-saving care.”

Amur tigers are considered critically endangered with only around 500 remaining in their native habitats.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Track Idalia through SWGA.
Tracking Hurricane Idalia, potential impacts on South Ga.
SWGA school closures, Hurricane Idalia
SWGA schools announce closures, delays ahead of Idalia
The Valdosta police chief commented on this incident saying, “This is a tragic incident that...
14-year-old girl killed in Valdosta shooting, 4 charged in connection
The crash happened along South County Line Road and Spring Flats Road.
Woman dies after Dougherty County crash
Natalie Lopez (16) missing juvenile in Mitchell County
Mitchell Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile

Latest News

Angler Keith Degraff poses with a rockfish that officially weighed in at 42.4 pounds that he...
Angler sets state record by reeling in massive 42-pound rockfish
A man rolls an arcade game toward a moving truck as waterfront businesses empty out furniture...
Hurricane Idalia chases Florida residents from the Gulf Coast as forecasters warn of storm surge
Colquitt County child center expansion plans
Moultrie Hero House Child Advocacy Center expands
Currently Albany is under a tropical storm warning.
Albany prepares for hurricane Idalia
Alaska’s congressional delegation hoping to include five more Native communities to ANCSA