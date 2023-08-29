SWGA schools announce closures, delays ahead of Idalia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Ahead of possible impacts from Hurricane Idalia, some Southwest Georgia schools are announcing closures and delays.

CLOSURES

Atkinson County

Schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Resume Friday with early dismissal.

Clinch County

Schools will be closed Wednesday. Expect to return to school on Thursday, August 31.

Coffee County

Schools will be closed Wednesday. Will continue to meet regularly to determine when it is safe to reopen schools.

Community Christian Academy (Adel)

Will be closed Wednesday.

Tift County

The school system says that they are “monitoring the weather situation and will continue to send out updates as information is recieved.

Valwood School

Will be closed Wednesday.

We will continue to update as more information is provided.

