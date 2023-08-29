Over 100 crime cameras to be installed in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is putting up 120 Flock cameras throughout the city of Albany as part of a new public safety initiative.

Since 34 documented cases of stolen vehicles have been detected through existing cameras in Albany, Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said it was time to expand public safety measures with the help of other modern-day technology. He added that law enforcement retention and recruitment issues also led him to turn to the new technology.

“Openly and honestly, recruitment and retention is hurting us across the board. Well, what other things can we do? And this is why one of the things we turn to is technology,” Persley said.

Pan tilt cameras will be located across Albany and operating in two weeks. (Albany Police Department )

The $400,000 system funded by the Albany City Commission’s discretionary funds will join the gunshot detection system that was launched in March of 2023. That system has already detected an average of over 400 instances where gunfire was detected.

Now, with the addition of pan-tilt cameras and license plate recognition cameras, police will be able to easily detect stolen vehicles while regulating areas without compromising residents’ privacy.

“Our license plate readers, our gunshot detection systems are built to ensure that we’re capturing objective evidence, the evidence that is needed to solve crimes,” said Holly Beilin, a Flock Safety spokesperson.

License Plate readers will be among the 120 cameras installed throughout Albany. (Albany Police Department)

With the rise of violent crime in Albany, Albany City Manager Steven Carter says the new technology can be a solution to combatting crime in the streets of Albany.

“Our community has been clear that they want to feel safe in their homes, in their neighborhoods, and on our streets. We listened, and we’ve invested in solutions that we feel will actually move the needle in our public safety,” Carter said.

The 120 Flock cameras are expected to begin operating by the middle of September.

