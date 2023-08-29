Ask the Expert
Millage rates unchanged as property value increases taxes in Dougherty County

Dougherty County approves tax increase.
Dougherty County approves tax increase.(WALB)
By Heidi Paxson
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to adopt proposed property tax increases for the County-Wide and Special Services digests during a special meeting on Monday. The millage rates in both will remain the same as in 2022.

$11 million worth of properties were revalued in the county. The increase will only impact families whose property values are rising.

One business owner spoke at Monday’s meeting, saying although the increase is only 0.57%, the multiple increases are becoming too much.

Dougherty Country Commissioner Ed Newsome provided reassurance, saying it won’t impact most taxpayers.

“It’s a real small number of that will see. If it was my house, and my values went up, I kind of look at that as a good thing. But it’s a minute amount amount of money. It’s just the law that we have to follow now to advertise,” said Newsome.

There is a property tax increase of 0.57% for the county-wide digest and an increase of 0.17% for the Special District Digest. The millage rates will not change. The county-wide millage rate is 19.069 and in special services millage rate is 9.1730.

“By keeping the millage rate the same as it was in 2022, the County benefits from the growth of the tax base while Dougherty County taxpayers will see either no increase to a minimal increase from improved 2023 valuations on property,” said Barry Brooks, interim Dougherty County administrator.

