Lowndes County starts preparations for Tropical Storm Idalia

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Emergency Management Operations in Southwest Georgia are bracing for Tropical Storm Idalia. Utility companies are preparing for downed power lines and uprooted trees.

South Georgia felt the impact of a major storm only a few years ago. In October 2018, Hurricane Michael made landfall in South Georgia leaving thousands of residents without power and water, backed-up sewages and emergency responders on Standby while the storm passed over.

Public Information Officer for Lowndes County Emergency Management and Government Meghan Barwick is urging residents to start preparations now.

“Trim any trees, limbs, that can cause any damage to your property and remember local government cannot perform or work on private property for tree damage,” said Barwick.

Communications Director of Colquitt EMC Sonya Aldridge is reminding residents in the path of the storm to prepare for power outages and to be patient with electric crews as these winds can cause a lot of damage.

“Keep in mind, when you’ve got huge numbers of downed lines due to huge, downed trees and branches, it takes a while,” Aldridge said. “After the storm passes through, and it’s safe for our crews to begin restoration efforts, then we will go out and access the damages and then start repairs.”

The damage after a storm leaves many families vulnerable to scams. Georgia’s Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King warns people to be alert to insurance fraud.

“They make people sign contracts and then the scammers will be acting on behalf of the consumer to deal with the insurance company and that is very dangerous,” King said.

During the course of a storm, most people find shelter within their homes, but the homeless population does not have that option. LAMP is a staple in Lowndes County and is known for assisting the homeless. LAMP Director Yurshema Flanders says the center is prepared to intake those who are homeless during the course of the storm.

“I am capable of having 20 individuals in our day center. So, we’ll close our day center probably Tuesday and keep an eye on the weather.” Flanders says.

Flanders says she is concerned about the homeless population that has not reached out to the center for help during the storm. She says if they’re caught in the storm, there are no clear signs of evacuation routes for them to follow.

“There’s not like a laid-out plan that I have seen in Valdosta that tells you exactly what to do if you’re in that situation, even evacuation routes, evacuation locations, those types of things,” Flanders said.

According to the Insurance Commissioner for Georgia, John King, the damage after a storm leaves most people in a vulnerable state. He says most scammers pose as contractors, saying they’re working on your behalf.

“You sign this, we will negotiate this with insurance companies and insurance companies will file a claim and these contractors will hold onto the amount of the claim and never give anything to the consumer,” said King.

He adds that it’s important for not only homeowners to be aware of these scams but also encourage renters to document their personal belongings before a storm in the event of damages or losses.

“If you rent a building, if you’re in student housing, that’s not going to cover yourself if there’s a loss there. Renters insurance specifically covers the renter’s property.” King said.

To contact the Office of Insurance Commissions, you can call 1-800-656-2298. to get in contact with LAMP in the event that you’re unhoused or know someone who needs assistance with living, you can call LAMP at (229) 245-7157 or, or visit them at 714 Charlton St, Valdosta, GA.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.