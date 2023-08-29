Ask the Expert
Family remembers man killed during Sumter Co. workplace accident

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is still investigating the deadly incident.
By Fallon Howard
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany family is honoring a loved one who is believed to have died from complications following a workplace accident.

In July, WALB told you about Tony Lee Stafford, who died two weeks after an accident at Golden Gourmet, a food distributor in Americus. Sunday, his family held a balloon release and a candlelight vigil in his memory.

“Stay close, talk, genuinely love one another, and just be kind to one another. Because you never know when it will be the last time you will see your loved one alive,” said Leslie Johnson, Tony Lee Stafford’s Sister.

Tony Lee Stafford's family said they got calls from some of his co-workers that something had...
Tony Lee Stafford's family said they got calls from some of his co-workers that something had fallen on him at work and he was badly hurt.(walb)

The family tells WALB that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the incident, but they say they still haven’t heard from Stafford’s employer.

“No one even called us. No one said anything. Sneaked him out the back door, took him to the hospital and put him in a truck. No one ever called to say he is hurt. We had to hear it from the streets,” said Sarah Stafford-Bacon, Tony Lee Stafford’s Aunt.

The family believes that justice will be served after the investigation is completed.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

