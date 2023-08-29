Ask the Expert
Dougherty County Police Department closes due to air conditioning issues

Dougherty County Police Department notice.
Dougherty County Police Department notice.
By Ty Grant
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department (DCPD) is currently closed due to air conditioning issues, according to a release.

The closure is a result of “unforeseen circumstances” affecting the air conditioning issue that has impacted operations at the facility.

Currently, no reopening date has been announced. We will keep you informed of any developments regarding the reopening of the police department.

For non-emergency assistance call (228) 894-6163 and emergency assistance 911.

