Cordele police: Suspect arrested after trying to confront shooting victim at hospital

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A shooting suspect from an incident in Cordele has been arrested.

On Monday, just before 12:30 a.m., the Cordele Police Department was sent to Crisp Regional Hospital about a person being shot once in the lower back.

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Octavious Woodson, 33. The victim was a thirty-three-year-old Cordele resident.

Police say an investigation showed that a fight broke out between Woodson and the victim at the Legion on S. 10th St. where Woodson allegedly shot the victim. The victim then fled the scene.

Woodson then went to a residence where he assumed the victim would be and then shot towards the home, Cordele police said in a release. Woodson then reportedly went to Crisp Regional to allegedly confront the victim once again. Hospital security and a Crisp County Deputy confronted Woodson and arrested him.

After being cleared for the injuries he sustained in the fight, Woodson was taken to the Crisp County Law Enforcement Center and charged with aggravated assault, with more charges pending.

Anyone with any additional information about this incident to contact the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921 or non-emergency 911 at (229) 276-2920.

