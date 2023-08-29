Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Cordele police: Suspect arrested after trying to confront shooting victim at hospital

Shooting graphic
Shooting graphic(Associated Press)
By Ty Grant
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A shooting suspect from an incident in Cordele has been arrested.

On Monday, just before 12:30 a.m., the Cordele Police Department was sent to Crisp Regional Hospital about a person being shot once in the lower back.

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Octavious Woodson, 33. The victim was a thirty-three-year-old Cordele resident.

Police say an investigation showed that a fight broke out between Woodson and the victim at the Legion on S. 10th St. where Woodson allegedly shot the victim. The victim then fled the scene.

Woodson then went to a residence where he assumed the victim would be and then shot towards the home, Cordele police said in a release. Woodson then reportedly went to Crisp Regional to allegedly confront the victim once again. Hospital security and a Crisp County Deputy confronted Woodson and arrested him.

After being cleared for the injuries he sustained in the fight, Woodson was taken to the Crisp County Law Enforcement Center and charged with aggravated assault, with more charges pending.

Anyone with any additional information about this incident to contact the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921 or non-emergency 911 at (229) 276-2920.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Track Idalia through SWGA.
Tracking Hurricane Idalia, potential impacts on South Ga.
SWGA school closures, Hurricane Idalia
SWGA schools announce closures, delays ahead of Idalia
The Valdosta police chief commented on this incident saying, “This is a tragic incident that...
14-year-old girl killed in Valdosta shooting, 4 charged in connection
The crash happened along South County Line Road and Spring Flats Road.
Woman dies after Dougherty County crash
Natalie Lopez (16) missing juvenile in Mitchell County
Mitchell Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile

Latest News

Today family members and friends gathered to celebrate the life of Tony Lee Stafford after...
Family remembers man killed during Sumter Co. workplace accident
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is still investigating the deadly...
Family remembers man killed during Sumter Co. workplace accident
The crash happened along South County Line Road and Spring Flats Road.
Woman dies after Dougherty County crash
Dougherty County approves tax increase.
Millage rates unchanged as property value increases taxes in Dougherty County