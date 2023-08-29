Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Casino doubles woman’s jackpot winnings while celebrating 106th birthday

Sarah Peterson hit the jackpot not once, but twice when she went to the casinos to celebrate her 106th birthday. (Source: WISN, Potawatomi Casino and Hotel)
By Kristin Pierce, WISN via CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WISN) – Sarah Peterson hit the jackpot not once, but twice when she went to the casinos to celebrate her 106th birthday.

She has made the trip to Potawatomi Casino in Milwaukee for years to celebrate her birthday.

Last Wednesday, Peterson hit the $1,000 jackpot. Friday, she won again when the casino’s CEO doubled her winnings.

“I’m happy to win this money,” Peterson said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do with it, but I’m going to make a good choice.”

During the birthday celebration, lots of pictures were taken, there was a custom cake and Peterson wore a birthday sash.

Peterson said she’s lived a good life, explaining she didn’t drink or smoke.

Copyright 2023 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Track Idalia through SWGA.
Tracking Hurricane Idalia, potential impacts on South Ga.
The Valdosta police chief commented on this incident saying, “This is a tragic incident that...
14-year-old girl killed in Valdosta shooting, 4 charged in connection
Natalie Lopez (16) missing juvenile in Mitchell County
Mitchell Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile
The crash happened along South County Line Road and Spring Flats Road.
Woman dies after Dougherty County crash
Governor Kemp announced the (GEMA/HS) to activate the State Operations Center
‘Georgia will be prepared’: Gov Kemp urges Georgians to prepare for Tropical Storm Idalia

Latest News

In an interview with BBC Radio 2, Parton said she was in London on a recent work trip and...
Dolly Parton turns down having tea with Kate on trip to London
SWGA school closures, Hurricane Idalia
SWGA schools announce closures, delays ahead of Idalia
Police said the pair was outside when three men drove up and robbed them.
Chicago TV news crew robbed at gunpoint while reporting on a string of robberies
FILE - A turtle pokes its nose out of the water in the wetlands inside Sugar Hollow Park in...
After Supreme Court curtails federal power, Biden administration weakens water protections
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at a shipyard in Philadelphia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP...
Biden targets diabetes drug Jardiance, blood thinner Eliquis and 8 others for Medicare price talks