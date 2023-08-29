Albany prepares for hurricane Idalia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany first responders are expecting a higher call volume as Hurricane Idalia comes through South Georgia. Albany will minimally see rain and winds but there is still a possibility for downed power lines, trees, and flash flooding, which first responders want you to be prepared for.

“You always want to be proactive with these situations,” said Rubin Jordan, Albany Deputy EMA director.

Jordan, being proactive means activating the City of Albany’s Emergency Operation Center. The Center is a call center that provides resources and support to anyone who needs it. Along with that, Jordan says Emergency personnel staff will be fully staffed and on standby.

“Should we have to come in full staff and go to what we call a level three, we will bring in the necessary emergency support functions that we have to get on board and to manage any kind of incident or any kind of disaster that may occur,” he said.

While storm calls will be a concern, life-threatening calls will remain a priority. Jordan advises families with medically fragile people to have preparation kits ready in an emergency situation like loss of power.

“I cannot stress enough, get your medication in line. You do all of this preparation before the storm, that way you’ll know how to handle these situations,” he said.

Michael Hammond, Albany Fire Apparatus Operating Engineer says while they will have extra emergency support available, it takes more stress off first responders when residents stay prepared.

“We went through Michael, Hurricane Michael a couple of years ago and we saw that when people are prepared it kind of makes our job a little easier,” he said.

The Emergency Operation Center is active right now. The 24-hour number is (229) 302-1900.

