Valdosta child care center expands to 24-hours

Bree’s Creative Learning Academy claims to prepare students for elementary school with age-appropriate activities and real-life experiences.
By Brittanye Blake
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Early childhood education settings are often amongst children’s first communities. Many parents are unable to find affordable childcare that fits the times that they are at work.

Travis Carter, owner and director of Bree’s Creative Learning Academy, said, “We teach our children to get ready for the next age group. We mentor the kids, our staff, and the families.”

“Having two facilities we can help our community overcome the shortage and provide that care and learning that the kids need.”

Currently, Bree’s Creative Academy offers two state funded preschool programs and will be opening a fully-staffed 24-hour child care facility at the beginning of next year. This will allow parents who work late, overnight, or extended hours to have affordable child care.

Travis said, “Parents will have the opportunity to focus on their jobs. They will be able to concentrate and not worry about their children. Their children will be in a safe, fun, learning environment,”

Bree Carter, owner and chief executive officer of Bree’s Creative Learning Academy, said, “Your child will come in for aftercare from learning, tutoring, for dinner, for family time, and afternoon field trips.”

Bree’s Creative Learning Academy claims to prepare students for elementary school with age-appropriate activities and real-life experiences.

Research shows that high-quality child care can have long-term benefits for children, including increased cognitive abilities, improved language development and better relationships with peers.

“We set a standard for learning. We set the bar high for our children and teachers to come in that are educated to teach our children,” Bree said.

Bree’s Creative Learning Center plans to open the 24-hour facility in January 2024.

