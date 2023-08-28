No suspects identified in car robberies during funeral in Clinch Co.

HOMERVILLE (WALB) — The Clinch County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for the suspects in several robberies that happened during a funeral service on August 16.

The robberies happened during a funeral service at the Lighthouse Assembly of God in Homerville. After the service ended, several people attending the funeral found their vehicles had been entered and items were stolen, according the a Facebook post by the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office.

“Damaging property and stealing from people while they are paying their respects to a lost loved one is despicable,” the post said.

Investigators have not made any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity or surveillance videos from the area of Lighthouse Assembly of God is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (912) 487-5316 or 911.

