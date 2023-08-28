National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveils HBCU series

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled it’s second HBCU Bobblehead Series. The collection features 16 officially licensed bobbleheads for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The Good Life City’s own Albany State University is apart of the most recent release.

“We’re excited to be expanding the HBCU Bobblehead Collection with the addition of 16 additional bobbleheads,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “The first series was extremely popular and led to requests for several more schools and mascots. We know these bobbleheads, which celebrate the rich history of these amazing institutions, will be very popular with the alumni, students, faculty, staff, fans, and communities.”

Other schools included in the second series are: Cheyney University of Pennsylvania Wolves, Clark Atlanta University Panthers, Coppin State University Eagles, Elizabeth City State University Vikings, Fayetteville State University Broncos, Florida A&M University Rattlers, Morehouse College Maroon Tigers, North Carolina A&T University Aggies, Prairie View A&M University Panthers, South Carolina State University Bulldogs, Southern University Jaguars, Virginia State University Trojans, and Winston-Salem State University Rams. The bobbleheads for Florida A&M University and North Carolina A&T University.

Rams fans can order a bobblehead of their own through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum Online Store. The entire collection can also be ordered on the website. Each bobblehead costs $35 plus shipping. They’re expected to ship at the end of august and a portion of the proceeds for each school will go back to the college or university.

“We hope the alumni, students, faculty, staff, and the entire Albany State community will enjoy these new bobbleheads,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “Bobbleheads are often passed down from generation to generation, and we think the bobbleheads in this new HBCU Series will certainly become cherished keepsakes.”

