City of Moultrie to make all intersections into roundabouts to help reduce crashes, injuries

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) -Roundabouts are often thought of as a solution to intersection chaos. the city of Moultrie recently bought into that promise of safety.

The first completed Moultrie roundabout is at the intersection of 1st Street and 5th Avenue Southeast. This is a heavily traveled intersection, where accidents are likely to happen. WALB spoke with several residents and they said they haven’t had any difficulties with the roundabout so far.

At the intersection by First United Methodist Church, pastor Richard Wright has been able to see the transformation of this new change.

“This first roundabout being here on 2nd Street is a decrease in the number of accidents already. This has been in place for a few weeks, and we have only seen one accident here now, and that was because somebody wasn’t paying attention to how to drive in a roundabout,” said Senior Pastor of First United Methodist Church, Rev Dr. Richard Wright.

Joe Abreu, a Moultrie resident has lived here for a while and says this change has been a positive addition.

“I have another road that I deal with, and that is the greatest thing they ever came up with. I think it moves the traffic faster, less worries, everything is positive I actually love it,” said Joe Abreu a Moultrie Resident.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 1 in every 3 crashes happen in intersections. Moultrie City Manager Pete Dillard says not only are they safer, but they’re cost-effective.

“We wanted the most efficient effective way to move traffic through these intersections. Most of our stoplights are near the end of life and they are very expensive to replace. It’s actually cheaper to build a roundabout than to buy new stoplights,” said Pete Dillard, City Manager of Moultrie.

Traffic lights, move over! The city of Moultrie plans to convert all of its lighted intersections to roundabouts within the next two years.

“It’s much safer, you reduce your chance of a serious fatality at an intersection by 75% by having a roundabout instead of a stop light, or even a four-way stop,” said Dillard.

Dillard says that they made the roundabouts accessible for all vehicles, but especially the larger ones like school buses, fire trucks and garbage trucks.

The City of Moultrie began construction on a new roundabout Monday, forcing drivers to plan a different commute route.

Roundabouts can be confusing, especially if you have never driven through one before. It’s important to look at the signage and go counterclockwise.

“The roundabout people are more attentive, they are not on their cellphones or at least shouldn’t be on their phones and paying attention to the traffic around. So, if we are friendly to each other, then it’s simply a yield, and then it continues to move on, and you can get to your destination in a quicker time period,” said Richard Wright, Rev Dr., Senior Pastor of First United Methodist Church, Moultrie.

One concern residents raised to the city manager is how the roundabout will affect some of the downtown functions during Christmas.

“The objective is to slow traffic, but yet move more traffic through there faster,” said Dillard.

It can take up to 60 days to construct a roundabout.

