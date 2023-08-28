Ask the Expert
Mitchell Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile

Natalie Lopez (16) missing juvenile in Mitchell County
Natalie Lopez (16) missing juvenile in Mitchell County(Mitchell County Sheriff's Office)
By Ty Grant
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MITCHELL COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

Natalie Lopez, (16) was last seen Friday, wearing a yellow sundress. The juvenile has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information please call the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 336-2030.

