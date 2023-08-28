Mitchell Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MITCHELL COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.
Natalie Lopez, (16) was last seen Friday, wearing a yellow sundress. The juvenile has black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information please call the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 336-2030.
Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.