Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Millions of kids at risk of losing Medicaid coverage, though many may still qualify

FILE - A sign points visitors toward the financial services department at a hospital, Friday,...
FILE - A sign points visitors toward the financial services department at a hospital, Friday, Jan. 24, 2014.(AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hundreds of thousands of children across the U.S. are losing their Medicaid coverage, even though experts say the vast majority continue to qualify.

In April, states regained the power to kick off those deemed ineligible for the health insurance program.

That is when a pandemic relief program expired.

According to the KFF, at least 5.4 million people have since lost their Medicaid benefits.

Georgetown University’s Center for Children and Families says more than 6 million children could be at risk of losing their benefits during the unwinding process.

But the KFF says that many parents may not realize that their children may still be eligible because the household income limit for kids to remain covered is higher.

Parents are being urged to submit renewal documents even if they think they earn too much to qualify themselves.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Idalia still growing strength in the Caribbean Sea.
Tracking Tropical Storm Idalia, potential impacts on South Ga.
The accident happened in Du Pont between 11 and 11:45 a.m. on Saturday.
1 child killed in Clinch Co. UTV accident
The march started at the Albany Civic Center at 8:30 a.m.
Albany honors 60th anniversary of March on Washington with a reenactment
Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on...
Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say
The robberies happened during a funeral service at the Lighthouse Assembly of God in Homerville.
No suspects identified in car robberies during funeral in Clinch Co.

Latest News

Witnesses say men in masks are capturing and torturing ducks in several neighborhoods in Florida.
Men in masks are capturing and injuring ducks in Florida, witnesses say
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Trump lawyers back in DC court as two sides differ over trial date in election subversion case
This photo provided by the York County Sheriff's Office shows a car that struck three state...
4 troopers hit by car on roadside while investigating a family dispute in Maine
Witnesses say men in masks are capturing and torturing ducks in several neighborhoods in Florida.
Men in masks are capturing and injuring ducks in Florida, witnesses say