Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Men in masks are capturing and injuring ducks in Florida, witnesses say

Witnesses say men in masks are capturing and using alcohol to torture ducks in several neighborhoods in Florida. (Credit: WPLG via CNN Newsource)
By WPLG Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WPLG) - Residents in several neighborhoods in Broward County, Florida, say ducks who have been living with them for years are now in danger.

They say strangers are showing up and taking those ducks, even injuring and killing them.

The residents claim the men are trespassing to grab the birds.

“We don’t feel secure anymore,” said a neighbor who did not want to be identified.

The woman lives in one of the neighborhoods where, according to her and other neighbors, men in masks are coming onto their properties and brutally capturing all the ducks that roam around.

“They use a rubbing alcohol. Then the ducks that survive, they are blind and they are disabled ducks. They are not able to fly home,” she said.

Surveillance images show the men chasing after the ducks with a net. In a separate piece of video, you see them walking back to their pickup truck with a duck and throwing it into a cage.

Residents believe this duo is the same pair who allegedly removed the ducks from a neighborhood in Plantation, Florida. That incident happened in May and resulted in a resident getting physically attacked.

They point out that the pickup truck looks to be identical, along with the yellow cages.

“The strangers come after when it’s dark and they take the ducks and they go into the property, they trespass and that’s illegal and that’s criminal,” one resident said.

People in the area say they have complained numerous times to the city, but nothing has been done.

“To come into my property without permission, it does upset me a lot and other neighbors too,” one resident said.

Copyright 2023 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Idalia still growing strength in the Caribbean Sea.
Tracking Tropical Storm Idalia, potential impacts on South Ga.
The accident happened in Du Pont between 11 and 11:45 a.m. on Saturday.
1 child killed in Clinch Co. UTV accident
The march started at the Albany Civic Center at 8:30 a.m.
Albany honors 60th anniversary of March on Washington with a reenactment
Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on...
Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say
The robberies happened during a funeral service at the Lighthouse Assembly of God in Homerville.
Clinch Co. deputies investigate car break-ins during a funeral: no suspects identified

Latest News

Damage is seen on the ground after a fire rescue helicopter crashed Broward County, Florida, on...
Fire rescue helicopter crashes, injuring 2 in Florida, authorities say
FILE - American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31,...
American Airlines fined $4.1 million for dozens of long tarmac delays that trapped passengers
The department identified the hunters who made the catch as Tanner White (left), Don Woods...
Hunters break state record for longest alligator ever caught
A medical rescue helicopter crashed Monday near Fort Lauderdale, injuring two people. (Credit:...
A medical rescue helicopter crashed in Florida
Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departure from Hartsfield-Jackson...
Trump arraignment set in Georgia election case