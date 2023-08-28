‘Georgia will be prepared’: Gov Kemp urges Georgians to prepare for Tropical Storm India

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that he has directed the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) to activate the State Operations Center (SOC), the SOC is to monitor and prepare for any impact caused by Tropical Storm Idalia.

Partners from all relevant state response agencies will closely monitor the storm as it moves toward Florida where it is expected to make landfall on Wednesday morning.

Tropical Storm Idalia is currently forecast to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane along the Florida Big Bend on Wednesday morning. Meteorologists expect it will then weaken to a Category 1 hurricane as the center moves into far southeast Georgia later on Wednesday.

Tropical storm force winds will begin to move into south Georgia around mid-morning. Winds and heavy rainfall will increase throughout the morning and continue through Wednesday evening.

Tropical storm force winds (40+ mph) are expected across southeastern Georgia and hurricane force wind gusts (75+ mph) will be possible in extreme southern Georgia, as well as along the entire immediate coastline late Wednesday morning through the afternoon.

Governor Kemp and GEMA/HS are closely monitoring the status and path of Tropical Storm Idalia and will provide updates when appropriate.

In the interim, Georgians are encouraged to remain weather aware by keeping a close eye on weather forecasts and media reports on the storm system and to make any necessary preparations.

Those who find themselves in Idalia’s eventual path can also consult this informational website provided by GEMA/HS that includes tips on storm preparedness before, during, and after a hurricane.

