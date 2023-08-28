Georgia Department of Public Safety shares Labor Day safety tips

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia State Patrol (GSP) troopers along with the Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) officers will be conducting high visibility patrols this Labor Day weekend.

The patrols will be on interstates and secondary roads, looking for unsafe behaviors that put travelers at risk.

During the 2022 Labor Day holiday travel period, troopers investigated 472 crashes, resulting in 9 fatalities and 243 injuries. Also made 324 arrests for those driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

To keep the number of traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities as low as possible during the 78-hour holiday travel which period begins Friday, September 1, at 6:00 p.m., and ends Monday, September 4, at 11:59 p.m., GSP and MCCD will focus on impaired drivers, speeders, distracted drivers, and seatbelt violations.

Here are some travel tips to keep you and your loved ones safe as you travel this weekend:

Observe the posted speed limit. When you exceed the speed limit, you reduce the amount of available time needed to avoid a traffic crash. Observe all traffic laws and signals. Traffic laws and signals exist for your safety; failure to obey them can result in crashes that may seriously injure or kill you or others. Do not drive impaired. Designate a sober driver, call a taxi, rideshare service, friend, or family member to help you get home safely. Make sure everyone in the vehicle wears a seatbelt. Also, properly install child safety seats. Georgia law requires children under eight-years-old should ride in either a car seat or booster seat suitable for their age, weight, and height. Show common courtesy to other motorists and pedestrians on the roads. Be mindful of your fellow road users, especially the most vulnerable, pedestrians and cyclists. Do not drive distracted. Refrain from performing any activity that may take your focus off the road, such as texting while driving. Effective July 1, 2018, the Hands-Free Georgia Act prohibits all drivers from using hand-held cell phones while driving.



Additional travel and safety tips can be found here: https://www.gahighwaysafety.org/

