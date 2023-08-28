Former Lady Devil Goes Pro

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - In Tift County, a former Lady Devil is taking her talents to the next level. Audrey Mclhaney (pictured in striped shirt below) signed to play professional basketball in Serbia with Team Duga. She played under longtime head coach Julie Conner at Tift County High school. She took her talents to Chattahoochee Valley Community College before attending Clayton State University. She’s now the first lady former lady devil of Connor’s to play professional basketball in her 15 years at Tift county and one of 37 to play in college.

Aubrey (WALB)

