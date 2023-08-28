Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Former Lady Devil Goes Pro

Tifton Girl’s Basketball Player signs Professional Contract
Video from WALB
By Janyre Cooper
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - In Tift County, a former Lady Devil is taking her talents to the next level. Audrey Mclhaney (pictured in striped shirt below) signed to play professional basketball in Serbia with Team Duga. She played under longtime head coach Julie Conner at Tift County High school. She took her talents to Chattahoochee Valley Community College before attending Clayton State University. She’s now the first lady former lady devil of Connor’s to play professional basketball in her 15 years at Tift county and one of 37 to play in college.

Aubrey
Aubrey(WALB)

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm impacts are expected to start late Tuesday into early Wednesday.
Tracking Tropical Storm Idalia, potential impacts on South Ga.
Friday night lights return for Week 2 in South Georgia.
Week 2: Final scores for Friday night South Georgia football
VSU has since released a statement in relation to the coach’s comments.
Valdosta State University investigating coach’s controversial comments
Photo of a tree that fell on a home in Nashville, Georgia.
EMA: Families displaced by Berrien County storm damage
Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on...
Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say

Latest News

Albany State Bobblehead
National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveils HBCU series
Friday night lights return for Week 2 in South Georgia.
Week 2: Final scores for Friday night South Georgia football
Watch the WALB Locker Room Report Overtime every Saturday morning!
WALB Locker Room Report Overtime Week 2
For all things that stood out on the South Georgia Friday night gridiron, this is where the...
WALB Locker Room Report Overtime Week 2