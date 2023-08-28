Heat & humidity linger today with only a few cooling t-storms late. More showers & storms tomorrow afternoon/evening. Idalia passes through our eastern counties Wednesday FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wednesday 8/30/2023 Tropical storm conditions mainly along and east of a line from Valdosta to Douglas: Winds sustained 30-50 mph with gust to 80 mph, rain totals of 4 to 6+ inches and tropical tornadoes will be possible. Drier and cooler after.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.