Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

First Alert Weather

Idalia to bring Tropical Storm conditions for parts of South Georgia
Heat & humidity linger today with only a few cooling t-storms late. More showers & storms tomorrow afternoon/evening. Idalia passes through our eastern counties
By Chris Zelman
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Heat & humidity linger today with only a few cooling t-storms late. More showers & storms tomorrow afternoon/evening. Idalia passes through our eastern counties Wednesday FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wednesday 8/30/2023 Tropical storm conditions mainly along and east of a line from Valdosta to Douglas: Winds sustained 30-50 mph with gust to 80 mph, rain totals of 4 to 6+ inches and tropical tornadoes will be possible. Drier and cooler after.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

Tropical Storm Idalia still growing strength in the Caribbean Sea.
Tracking Tropical Storm Idalia, potential impacts on South Ga.
The accident happened in Du Pont between 11 and 11:45 a.m. on Saturday.
1 child killed in Clinch Co. UTV accident
The march started at the Albany Civic Center at 8:30 a.m.
Albany honors 60th anniversary of March on Washington with a reenactment
Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on...
Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say
Jacksonville's mayor says multiple people have been fatally shot inside a Dollar General store...
White man fatally shot 3 Black people at Florida store in a hate crime, then killed himself, officials say

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast
Video from WALB
Tommie's First Alert Forecast 08/27/23 6 PM
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast