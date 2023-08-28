First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For today, a weak boundary to our northwest will bring in a few showers and thunderstorms as the moist and unstable air lingers across the region. Severe weather is unlikely with any storms tonight, but strong winds and lightning are possible. Lows tonight fall into the 70s.

Ahead of the system, moisture will continue to increase here which will help aid in coverage of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon and evening. By late Tuesday night and Wednesday, the most significant impacts start along a line east of Valdosta to Douglas such as gusty winds and torrential rainfall. Tropical-storm-force (39+ mph) winds are possible for most of the region on Wednesday. However, hurricane-force winds (74+ mp) cannot be ruled out for areas such as Brooks, Clinch, Echols, Lanier, and Lowndes County. Rainfall amounts will be the heaviest along that eastern line with totals up to 5 to 7 inches which could lead to flash flooding. A Slight Risk to Margina Risk covers these southeast counties as well which includes a chance of a brief tornado. Westward regions will only have heavy rainfall and breezy winds at this time. However, this could change at any moment.

Ahead of this system, numerous watches and warnings have been issued so far for the following counties:

Tropical Storm Watch : Atkinson, Berrien, Colquitt, and Cook County

Tropical Storm Warning : Grady and Thomas County

Hurricane Watch : Clinch and Echols County

Hurricane Warning: Brooks, Lanier, and Lowndes County

By Thursday, we should get rid of Idalia. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible for Thursday and Friday with an upper-level ridge that will move in just to our north and bring drier air by the weekend. Temperatures are expected to be seasonal with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. We’ll also be seeing lows in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

