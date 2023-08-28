ATC breaks ground on $10 million Transportation Academy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College(ATC) broke ground on its Transportation Academy Monday. It is named to honor the college’s longest-serving president, Dr. Anhtony Parker, who passed away last year.

The facility is an over $10 million dollar project that will transform the transportation department at the college.

The transportation department at ATC is made up of diesel, auto collision, and automotive students and the new 21,000-square-foot academy will expand the number of students to help meet a demand in the transportation workforce that ATC officials say is currently not being met.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, About 28,500 openings for diesel service technicians and mechanics are projected each year, on average.

“The field is full of people that are about to retire I would say so we need the youth to come in and take over these positions,” said Elliot Bonds, ATC Auto-collision repair chair. “We need the help because now the demand is greater for employees, so we need all the help to be able to keep the demand going.”

The Transportation Academy will come equipped with labs, locker rooms, and state-of-the-art equipment. Diesel Technology students will also get new interactive trainers while Auto Collision Repair students will have access to specialized paint booth bay areas.

“The enrollment for both diesel and auto-collision programs are combined, roughly about 60 students so we’re looking to increase it with this facility and increase that enrollment and also increase our placement and graduates,” said Dr. Emmett Griswald, ATC president.

The facility will also help support existing employers of the transportation program such as MCLB and Southern Ag. The project that’s been several years in the making is finally coming to fruition with the late Dr. Anthony Parker’s vision being the driving force behind it.

“We want to make sure that we continue to provide the services and the programs that are not only going to make a better life for (the) individual but also prosperity for (the) community and individual growth,” Griswald said.

Jose Hernandez, an ATC student said lots of students will get to benefit from the new building.

“With this new facility, it’s going to show us the brand-new innovation of automotive and diesel that the world is going to come to,” he said.

Bonds said seeing the facility built from the ground holds a different meaning for as he remembers talking with Dr. Parker about his plans of advancing the transportation department.

“This is just a conversation piece versus a vision and now that it’s become a vision as well as now that it’s actually happening, it’s a blessing to be a part of it,” he said.

Griswald said the facility will not only benefit his students but also the community.

“To support not only our existing employers MCLB, Yancey Brothers and Southern Ag but also to attract new industry to this area with having a competitive but competent workforce,” he said.

This transportation academy is expected to be finished around Summer 2024.

