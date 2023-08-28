Ask the Expert
Albany-Dougherty EMA activates the EOC ahead of Idalia landfall

City of Albany
City of Albany(City of Albany)
By Ty Grant
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As of today the Emergency Management Agency (EMA) will activate the Emergency Operation Center (EOC) ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia’s landfall on Tuesday.

According to the current weather forecast, Idalia is expected to intensify before making landfall near the Florida panhandle Tuesday evening. In preparation of potentially severe weather, the Albany-Dougherty EOC will be activated.

If you have storm related questions while the EOC is active, you can call (229) 302-1900.

Also, the Albany Water Department would like to remind customers to turn off their lawn sprinklers to help the water system conserve water until repairs can be made should we lose power in those areas.

Please store any loose items in your yards to prevent potential storm debris and damage. If you lose power at any point, you can report your outage online at albanyga.gov/outage or by visiting albanyga.gov and clicking on the “Report Outage” button.

For any emergencies, please call 911 immediately

