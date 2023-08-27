Tracking Tropical Storm Idalia, potential impacts on South Ga.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tropical Storm Idalia could be heading toward Southwest Georgia next week. Here are the latest impact projections.

The system is expected to enter South Georgia by the middle of next week. It is expected to become a hurricane on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Based on the latest track, tropical storm force winds of over 39 miles per hour are expected in the southwestern counties as early as Tuesday evening.

This will continue overnight as the system moves inland from the Gulf of Mexico pushing northeast across South Georgia.

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for late Tuesday going into Wednesday.

The heaviest rainfall predictions are 4-6 inches of rain for areas south and east of Dougherty County.

Stay with WALB for updates.

Here is a list of weather resources:

Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:

WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather

Hear our weather forecasts on the new RETRO - FM, 102.1

NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.