Our Kids, Our Future hosts “Stop The Violence Community Kickball Game” to raise awareness of youth violence

Our Kids, Our Future, Inc. is designed to help raise awareness to stop violence in the community.
Our Kids, Our Future, Inc. is designed to help raise awareness to stop violence in the community.(Source: WALB)
By Fallon Howard
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Pretty much everyone in the Albany area has been saying that kids need more things to do.

That’s part of what Our Kids, Our Future, Inc. is all about. The group organizes events like Saturday’s Community Kickball game to help raise awareness to stop violence in the community.

Across the country, more and more kids are getting caught up in a life of crime. Guns, drugs and violence. It’s happening in nearly every community, including those in South Georgia.

“Throughout the years, just having family and friends that have been affected by violence, whether it’s senseless killings or gun violence. And it just so happened this past October that my baby brother was murdered. So, this event is more personal this year because I was affected by senseless gun violence as well,” Rodriquez Thomas, founder and CEO of Our Kids, Our Future, Inc., said.

The organizer and parents said that every year, this event attracts a larger crowd, all aiming at the same goal: to stop tragedies in the community.

Michael Starlind serves as one of the head coaches, and he said that he has seen the transformation of Thomas’s initiative.

“It feels great to be a part of something that is great, something that is positive. It also feels good to come out and watch the kids be of something that is positive, maybe get their mind going and stuff like that. It feels great,” Michael Starlind, head coach of Our Kids, Our Future, Inc., said.

One parent said she supports Thomas every year, but one consistent goal is shaping the next generation of leaders.

“The kids are our future, so got to show them to be positive and do positive things, and they are the leaders of the future,” Kwasha Stephenson, a participant, said.

Thomas leaves people with one message as they continue the work they have started in the community.

“The message is if we all do a little, not one person will have to do a lot. We have to do our part; we have to be stewards; we all have to be mentors and be people of guidance to share love and spread love. And today is one of those things where it’s nothing but love, fun, music and family,” he said.

